Kirti, Jayaditya crowned champions at Inter-School Children Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: Kirti Sethia of St Andrew’s school and Jayaditya Chepuri of SPS bagged top honours in the senior boys and junior boys’s categories respectively of the Indis VB City Inter-School Children Chess Tournament held at Club House, Indis V B City, Bollaram, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sethia scored five points from as many rounds to emerge champions. Ajitesh Gajabary and Sparsh Jain settled for second and third spot respectively.

In the junior boys category, Jayaditya clinched the title with five points.

Results: Seniors: Boys: 1 Kirti Sethia, 2 Ajitesh Gajabary, 3 Sparsh Jain; Girls: 1 Tanuska Anand, 2 Shaik Tahur; Juniors: Boys: 1 Jayaditya Chepuri, 2 Anirvan Parsi, 3 Peruka Likethaksh, 4 Jothiradithya, 5 Gurudev; Girls: 1 Reddycherla Sai Susheela, 2 Rushitha Haju, 3 A Hrithika, 4 Vinnakota Sri Rishitha, 5 Beerala Aarti; Sub-juniors: Boys: 1 Daiwik Sunil Vidap, 2 Pamarthi Reyansh Raj, 3 M Nishant, 4 Vivan Singh, 5 M Vydeesh Reddy; Girls: 1 Anahitha Chilumula, 2 Diyanshi Gujju, 3 Alekya, 4 Aakriti Reddy Yasa, 5 Sanvika.