Kirti Kulhari is ‘so done with court scenes’

Kirti Kulhari, a name that many associate with empowering roles like Falak Ali in Pink, Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur (IAF officer) in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Anjana Menon, a single mother and lawyer, in Emmy nominated Four More Shots Please! The actor has now another role to add to the list — Anuradha Chandra in season two of Criminal Justice, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Playing a role of a naive woman accused of killing her husband, Kirti carries the whole show – Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, silently, in a literal sense. The actor is seen not uttering any big words throughout the show, even if her lawyer Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) pleads her to.

The actor gives some more insights about the multi-layered role and the well-received show in a chat with Hyderabad Today.

Why did you choose to take up this role?

There were a couple of things, first being the popularity of the first season. Being a new person to the second season, you obviously see how well the previous one did. Secondly, the main reason is the central theme which I thought is very important to talk about.

Why is the season called ‘Behind Closed Doors’?

Because it talks about something that happens between a couple in a relationship. There is no third person in the world who knows the whole picture of what happens between a couple. The mental, physical and psychological relationship that a couple share stays between the two and that’s why it’s called ‘Behind Closed Doors’.

How was your experience being a silent lead character?

Oh, it was so refreshing to not speak! Yeah! Because even in life everyone is just talking all the time. People have lost the ability to listen or be quiet. Of course, it is a different scenario in terms of this show but as an actor, not using words to express yourself was far more challenging to me but I love challenges!

In the series, as an accused you are kept in a women’s cell or jail. How challenging was it to make those scenes look realistic?

We shot for 20 days to cover the jail segment. It was just beyond upsetting. Though I knew it was all sets, we were all just acting; yet, I just couldn’t take it casually. I really cannot imagine how it would be in real-life jail.

How was working with Pankaj Tripathi?

He is just so normal, like there is no big show saying Pankaj Tripathi is here. He is very warm and simple, and I love his simplicity. Also, as actors, we would never discuss or rehearse a scene. We would just directly go for a take and mostly it would all get done in one take. That’s what it is when you have people who know their job.

Court scenes have become your go-to place for the roles you have picked in recent times. Why is it so?

Oh please, don’t talk about court scenes. I’m so done with them. I’m that traumatised. ‘Court aa gaya toh Kirti ko le lo’, that’s how it has become. And when I was shooting a court scene for CJ, I was just hoping it would be the last court scene of my career because I cannot do them anymore. (Laughs) The next time I get a script with a court scene in it, I’m simply out!

You’re not wearing makeup throughout the series. Was it the role requirement?

That’s because I want to flaunt my flawless skin. (Laughs) The role was of a woman in jail and you can’t expect her to have makeup. I would just go 10 minutes before the shoot as I just had to wear some most ‘blah’ clothes, and would be out of the set in five minutes. It was so cool.

