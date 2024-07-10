Kishan Reddy assures pension hike for retired coal employees

Union Minister for Coal & Mines G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said he would recommend to the Centre to increase the pension of coal employees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 07:29 PM

Singareni Retired Employees Welfare Association President Dandamraj Ramchander Rao and All India Coal Pensioners Association Convenor PK Singh Rathore submitted a representation to Kishan Reddy on the issues related to their long pending demands, including the sufferings of coal pensioners who were surviving on insubstantial pension.

The union Minister responded positively and assured that soon he would take up their issues with the authorities concerned and strive hard to enhance the pension suitably, according to a press release.