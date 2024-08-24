Congress-BRS enacting drama on HYDRA action, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy said lake encroachment had been going on in the city for a long time but both the parties never took initiative to clear it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 09:10 PM

G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress and the BRS parties were enacting drama in the name of the demolition being carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA).

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said lake encroachment had been going on in the city for a long time but both the parties never took initiative to clear it and now to divert the attention of the people from the issue of crop loan waiver, both the parties were enacting drama. “Both the parties should tell how permissions were given to illegal structures in the buffer zones of lakes. How road and electricity connections were given. There is a need to study the issue and take corrective steps. A comprehensive law has to be brought to check illegal encroachments,”he said.

Criticising the Congress for its statement on Article 370, the union Minister demanded the Congress to clarify its stand on the issue. “By promising to reinstate Article 370, the Congress Party- National Conference Alliance is not only halting the progress of J&K but also betraying Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s vision for an inclusive and empowered India,”he said.