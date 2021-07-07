Kishan Reddy elevated as cabinet minister, thanks Modi

“I will sincerely make an endeavour to live up to his expectations and that of my people,” Kishan Reddy said in a statement.

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the trust reposed on him in elevating him to the Cabinet rank (Independent). “I will sincerely make an endeavour to live up to his expectations and that of my people,” Kishan Reddy said in a statement.

“I thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his guidance and support. Training under Amit Shah has given me focus and discipline for which I am indebted to him. I thank all the senior leaders and the BJP president JP Nadda,” he said. “I will now have a two-fold strategy – To strengthen the hands of Modi to contribute to his dream of building a New India. I shall actively contribute to the development of Telangana in a manner that the aspirations, vision and dreams of our martyrs are realized,” he said.

“I thank my constituents of Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, who have blessed me with an opportunity to be their representative in Lok Sabha,” he added.