Kishan Reddy inaugurates NCDE at Hakimpet

By | Published: 12:43 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Union Minister for State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the National Centre for Divyang Empowerment (NCDE) at CRPF Group Centre, Hakimpet on Thursday.

The centre is first of its kind in the country meant for skilling, reskilling and rehabilitation of Divyang warriors – CRPF personnel who had sustained serious injuries in line of duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the centre will enrich confidence and self-esteem of Divyang, so that they become an asset for CRPF and nation. He said the facility will be developed into a center of excellence in the field of para-sports and the Government of India is committed to the welfare of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel.

On the occasion, Director General, Central Reserve Police Force Dr. A P Maheswari said they are taking all initiatives to set up an institute to provide medical, physiological and mental support.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .