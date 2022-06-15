Kishan Reddy urges CM KCR to allot land to expand Cherlapally, Nagulapally railway stations

Published Date - 05:00 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for allotment of land to take up various development works near different railway stations in and around Hyderabad. He said the Centre was taking steps to develop Cherlapally and Nagulapally railway stations in order to reduce passenger rush at Secunderabad, Nampally and Kachiguda railway stations.

In his letter, Kishan Reddy said a new terminal has been proposed at Cherlapally railway station with an aim to bring it into usage by March next year. Accordingly, the officials of the railways along with the State government authorities examined for necessary land and also discussed about connectivity to the new terminal.

Accordingly, the union Minister sought allotment of about 4.61 acres land for development of a 100 feet road from FCI godown to the new terminal at the Cherlapally railway station. He also requested for alienation of land to expand the existing 28 feet approach road to 60 feet road on Bharat Nagar side. He urged the Chief Minister to allot land for expansion of the existing 30 feet approach road from EC Nagar to 100 feet road as well as alienation of part of the urban forest land for parking buses and other vehicles to create public amenities.

Further, Kishan Reddy stated that plans are afoot to develop Nagulapalli railway station with new terminal and parking. He requested the Chief Minister to allot 300 acres to the railways for the purpose, along with necessary land for expansion of approach road. He urged Chandrashekhar Rao to personally intervene and provide the land at free of cost.