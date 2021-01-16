Kishan Reddy writes to CM KCR for release of MMTS funds

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister, Reddy said the Central government has sanctioned the MMTS second phase project six years ago keeping in view the increasing traffic situation

By | Published: 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy here on Saturday requested Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to release funds for the early completion of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) project.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister, Reddy said the Central government has sanctioned the MMTS second phase project six years ago keeping in view the increasing traffic situation. The work was started with the Centre and State partnership at an estimated cost of Rs.816.55 crore.

As per agreement, the State government was supposed to give Rs.544.36 crore as its share to the railways. But the State government has given only Rs.129 crore. In view of the traffic requirements of the people here, the Centre has spent over Rs.789.28 crore for the project.

However, the works were halted as the State government did not pay its remaining share of Rs.414.14 crore. The cost of the project has now gone to Rs.951 crore. As per the estimates, the State government was supposed to spend Rs.634 crore while the railways Rs.317 crore.

The work would be completed once the State government releases the remaining amount, Reddy said. He urged the Chief Minister to take necessary steps for taking up the sanctioned MMTS works from Ghatkesar to Raigiri near Bhongir to improve connectivity to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri from Raigiri.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .