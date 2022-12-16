Kitchen in Telangana and bedroom in Maharashtra, this house is divided among ‘2 States’

One half of the home is situated on the side of Telangana, the other half falls in Maharashtra.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Even as the row over boundaries between Telangana and Maharashtra states has not been resolved, a house has caught attention of many for being located on the disputed border at a village in Rajur Taluq of Chandrapur district. Incidentally, half of the home is situated on the side of Telangana, the other half falls in Maharashtra.

Uttam Pawar, the owner of this typical house in Maharajguda, said that 13 members of his and his brother’s families live in it. He stated that he and his brother got four rooms each when the house was partitioned a few years ago. He disclosed that his kitchen was located in Telangana and bedroom was on the side of Maharashtra. He added that he had not experienced any problems with the border passing through the home.

The occupant claimed that their families were being covered by the welfare schemes of the two states and they pay taxes to the both governments. He shared that he had registered vehicles with the road transport authorities of Maharashtra and Telangana. He added that a demarcation of the border by chalk piece could be found on a wall of the house.

It is learnt that the dwellers of this village enjoy benefits of welfare schemes of the two states and habitation witnesses developmental activities taken by both Maharashtra and Telangana. To the delight of the residents, drinking water schemes, electricity and individual household latrines, housing schemes and many other initiatives are being successfully implemented by the two governments.