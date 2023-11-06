Kitex to commence operations in Telangana from March 2024

Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: Premier garment manufacturer Kitex Garments Limited is all set to launch its operations in Telangana, beginning with the first phase scheduled for next March. The company is investing a whopping Rs.3,000 crore in its units at Warangal and Sitarampur in Hyderabad to produce a massive 22 lakh garments per day.

The move is expected to create huge employment opportunities in the industry, with Kitex alone providing jobs for 50,000 individuals by December next year. Nearly 80 percent of the workforce to be employed will be women.

In an exclusive interview, Kitex Garments Limited managing director Sabu M Jacob exuded confidence in Telangana’s potential as a textile industrial destination. He attributed the company’s decision to set up operations in the State to the stable government and competent leadership, emphasising the conducive environment for the industrial sector. it was after conducting thorough evaluations across 12 States that Kitex chose Telangana as its base for future growth.

“We are overwhelmed with the hospitality and support extended by the Telangana government especially Minister KT Rama Rao who is extremely professional, a quality rare among politicians. We found Telangana to be a perfect environment for expanding our operations and hence, decided to invest Rs.1,000 crore within six hours after landing here. After witnessing the industry-friendly system, able workforce and resources including uninterrupted power supply, we enhanced our investment to Rs.3,000 crore,” he said.

What makes this initiative even more remarkable is the ambitious plan to construct the world’s longest manufacturing plant in Telangana. The Sitarampur plant will have the three longest buildings admeasuring 1,350 metres each, together forming a 4 km industrial facility. “We will be setting up a world record. Currently, Tesla’s building in Texas of the US holds the record of being longest building at 1,160 metres.

Jacob said that from the 250 acre facility at Sitarampur and 185 acre unit at Warangal, the company plans to produce garments exclusively targeting the export market in the US, contributing a substantial Rs.4,000 crore of foreign exchange annually. He said the Kitex Group had plans to procure about 12-15 per cent of the entire cotton production in Telangana for its needs, benefiting thousands of farmers. He said despite its fine quality, the cotton produced in Telangana did not get due recognition owing to absence of adequate spinning mills and textile plants.

His company was planning to set up a complete mechanised cotton processing unit as part of its facility.