KITS-Warangal faculty awarded PhD

The JNTU has awarded a PhD to Srikanth Nune, an Assistant Professor in Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

The JNTU has awarded a PhD to Srikanth Nune, an Assistant Professor in Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal

Warangal: The JNTU has awarded a PhD to Srikanth Nune, an Assistant Professor in Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS) for his thesis “Behaviour of two-way self-compacting concrete slabs using mechanically processed recycled coarse aggregate” done under the supervision of Prof MV Seshagiri Rao and Dr NR Dakshinamurthy of JNTU.

Institute principal Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that Srikanth Nune had implemented novel application of mechanically processed recycled coarse aggregate on the structural behaviour of self-compacting concrete slabs. He also received an Australian patent on self-compacting concrete with processed recycled coarse aggregate.

Also Read KITS Warangal cultural fest poster unveiled