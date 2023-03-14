KITS Warangal cultural fest poster unveiled

Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Warangal: Former MP Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao unveiled the poster of the national level student cultural festival “Sanskriti’23” at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science here on Tuesday. The event will be conducted from March 17 to 18.

During the two-day event, traditional beats will be performed by popular singer Harika Narayan in association with DJ Lone. On the second day, western beats and night shows will be performed. Popular singer Hemachandra and Western DJ Danika will perform at the event, said Principal K Ashoka Reddy.

A fashion walk and stand-up comedy will also be performed at the event, while a food festival, ‘Mr KITSW’ and more than 20 spot events like live painting, tug of war, face painting, pot making, etc., will be conducted.