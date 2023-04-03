KITSW team wins badminton in male category in KITS Trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Warangal: The badminton team of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Warangal (KITSW) won the first position in the male category in the KITS-Trophy organised from April 1 to 2 at its campus. The runner up was the team from the NITW, said KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy.

In Football (Male), the winner was NITW and runner-up was KITSW. In Basketball (Women), the winner was NITW, and the runner-up was KITSW. In Basketball (M), the winner was NITW while KITSW was the runner-up. in Volleyball (W), KITSW was the winner while SR University was the runner-up and in Volleyball (M), Vaagdevi College won while KITSW came second. Kabaddi (M) winners were KITSW while SR University was the runner-up.

More than 200 students participated from various engineering colleges under the jurisdiction of GWMC. The valedictory ceremony of ‘Inter Collegiate Tournament-KITS Trophy’ for men and women was held on Sunday.