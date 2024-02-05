Team Infosys emerge champions at Corporate Badminton Championship

Team Novartis overcame a touch challenge of Team JP Morgan Chase in the Challengers Cup final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 10:00 PM

Winners of the Corporate Badminton Tournament, pose with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Team Infosys defeated Team Optum to emerge champions in the fifth edition of the Corporate Badminton Championship at the Gamepoint in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Team Novartis overcame a touch challenge of Team JP Morgan Chase in the Challengers Cup final.

Also Read Yohan wins PICA Classical Prize Money Chess Tournament

Meanwhile, in the individual events, Rutwika Das of TCS defeated Geetha (JPMC) 30-23 to win the women’s singles trophy, while Pranava Jain clinched the men’s singles title with a walkover. Avvaru Sathish Babu and Donthu Sai Ram (FINMKT) overcame Bharath & Manoj of Infosys 30-22 to claim the men’s doubles event.

The women’s doubles title went to Pooja and Ritwika Das (TCS), who beat Geetha and Nikitha (JPMC) 30-26. Infosys’ Bharath and Mousam claimed the mixed doubles event with a 30-25 win over Pranava Jain and Riya Kumari of Microsoft. Wipro’s Raghu Vamshi P clinched the title in 35 men’s singles category after defeating Satya R (Service Now) 30-18, while Abdul Zabbar and Deepak Dixit of Novartis won 35 men’s doubles event with 30-21 victory against Jagadeesh and Nandikolla Srinadh (Optum).

The chairman of Kankanala Sports Group Abhishek Reddy presented the trophies to the winners. The tournament saw over 150 teams compete for the top honours.