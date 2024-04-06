Pan India Masters Games in Hyderabad

The championship is scheduled to take place on May 22, 23 and 24.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 10:06 PM

Hyderabad: The Pan India Masters Games Federation and the Masters Games Association of Telangana State joined hands to unveil the First Pan India Federation Cup National Masters Games in an event held at the Olympic Bhavan in LB Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

The championship is scheduled to take place on May 22, 23 and 24. the tournament includes athletics, volleyball, basketball, swimming, badminton, lawn tennis, pickle ball and table tennis.