Only rivalry, not enmity in politics: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 08:47 PM

Karimnagar: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar opined that in politics, there should be only rivals and not enemies. Politicians should learn this from sportsmen, he said.

Inaugurating a badminton tournament organized by Karimnagar Club at the Indoor stadium, Ambedkar Stadium here on Saturday, Vinod Kumar said to win and lose was natural in sports.

The players, who lost the game, would practice hard and try to win again. The players, who would take win and lose equally, would excel in sports, he said and advised politicians to learn from sportsmen and take win and lose equally but not to develop enmity.

The BRS government gave top priority for the welfare of sportsmen during its ten years regime. When he was MP, he sanctioned synthetic track for athletic players and it was laid in Karimnagar regional sports schools by spending Rs 7 crore.