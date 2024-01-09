Mancherial badminton player felicitated for winning two gold medals at masters’ badminton competition

Pallem Rajalingu bagged two gold medals by shining in a masters badminton event in 75 plus category

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 07:30 PM

Collector Santosh and DYSO Srikanth Reddy congratulate Pallem Rajalingu for winning two gold medals, in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: A senior badminton player from Mancherial won two gold medals at a masters’ badminton competition held in Hyderabad from January 4 to 7. He was felicitated here on Tuesday.

District Badminton Association president A Mahesh and general secretary P Sudhakar, in a statement, said that Pallem Rajalingu bagged two gold medals by shining in a masters badminton event in 75 plus category. They stated that Rajalingu was qualified to participate in a national level badminton tournament to be conducted in Haryana in March.

Meanwhile, Collector Badavath Santosh and District Youth Services and Sports Officer B Srikanth felicitated the medalist with a shawl. Santosh said that the player brought recognition to the district. He asked the youngsters to draw inspiration from him and excel in their favorite sport.