KL Deemed to be University awarded State Energy Conservation Award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University won the State Energy Conservation awards (SECA) for Energy Efficient Unit under the building category, on December 20. The university was ranked ‘Gold’ in the ‘office buildings’ subcategory for its Outstanding Strides in optimising energy use throughout the campuses.

This award was received by Dr. V Rajesh, Dean P&D, and Seshi Reddy, Associate Dean, Energy Management, KL Deemed to be University at the award ceremony. The award was presented in the presence of A Chandrasekhara Reddy, CEO, Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) & MD & CEO APSEEDCO; K Vijayanand, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Energy Department; and B Malla Reddy, IPS, Joint Managing Director – Vigilance & Security.

“We are committed to sustainably sourced energy and strongly advocate promoting conservation across our campuses,” said Dr. G Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University.

The university was adjudged and acknowledged for its initiatives and modules implemented towards areas of energy conservation, such as generating and maintaining solar power energy in megawatts, constructions, and renovations with energy-efficient fans and LED lights, astronomically timer-based controlled streetlights, timer-based controlled exhaust fans for central toilets, constructions with green building technologies.