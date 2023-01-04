KL students win awards for Innovative Ideas, Presentations at AIT, Thailand

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:27 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: The students of KL Deemed-to-be-University won different techno-functional competitions held at the Education Innovation Camp on ‘New Technologies for Development in Thailand’. The competitions were organized during the Internship-cum-innovation camp and study tour held at the Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand, from December 16 to December 29, 2022.

Kshatri Kevin Shyam Singh, a student of KL School of Architecture, and Ashwin John, secured the first prize in the “Geo-Crowd sourcing Mobile Mapping”. P Karthik, K Chandra Bhanu, and K Satya Narayana, students of Electronics and Computer Engineering, received the first, second, and third prizes in the R workshop & Assignment Competition. Muthyala Shruthi, a student at B Arch won first place in the “Mini Innovation Project Presentation”. In the techno-functional competition “GIS Mapping” Sai Karthik, performed a sheet anchor role in the group receiving the first prize.

