Klimom to distribute eco-friendly idols of Ganesh in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Diyva Reddy performs gives away Gomaya idols of Lord Ganesh to women devotees in Nirmal

Nirmal: Klimom, a Hyderabad-based wellness firm and farm aimed at producing quality cow milk by raising Indian native cow breed, is going to distribute Gomaya idols of Lord Ganesh made of cow dung and varied sizes in order to protect environment to devotees at the time of ensuing Ganesh Chaturthi festival, for free.

In a press statement, Allola Divya Reddy, founder of the firm stated that the organization would give away eco-friendly idols to devotees who celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival, for free. The idols don’t contain any harmful chemical ingredients. She advised the devotees to register their names to get the idols by visiting the camp office of minister Indrakaran Reddy from August 21 onwards.

Established in 2015, Klimom has been distributing hundreds around 200 idols to the devotees in the district every year. Divya won an award from the union government for passionately propagating indigenous cow breed and for striving hard for raising the population of the livestock. She is currently raising 200 odd cows in her farm situated around 40 kilometers away from Hyderabad.