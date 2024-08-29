CM Revanth reviews Ganesh festivities plans

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 09:40 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed Electricity department officials to examine the applications filed by youth associations and extend free power supply to the pandals during the ensuing Ganesh festivities.

He held a meeting with officials here on Thursday. During the meeting, officials were instructed to prepare foolproof planning to ensure area-wise idols immersion processions.

Seeking cooperation from youth associations for smooth conduct of the festivities, the Chief Minister said coordination committees involving officials from different departments in each area.

He wanted the officials to focus on September 17, which was a significant day for Telangana. He said particularly VVIP movement, besides political and non-political programmes should be monitored.