KNRUHS issues notification for BPT, BSc (Nursing) courses

Published Date - 06:47 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released notification for online registration for admission into Bachelor in Physiotherapy (BPT), B.Sc (Nursing) and Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) courses under competent authority quota for 2022-23 in Telangana.

Online application forms are invited from eligible candidates for admission into the BPT, B.Sc (Nursing) and PB Bi.Sc (Nursing) courses for the academic year 2022-2023 in all government and private colleges affiliated to KNRUHS in Telangana.

Notification is issued for online registration for web-based counselling to determine State merit position for admission into competent authority quota seats only. Provisional final merit list will be notified after scrutiny of all original certificates uploaded at the time of online registration.

Application forms are available separately for each course and candidates can register online and upload scanned certificates from 9 am on September 23 to 6 pm on October 10.

For details: https://tsparamed.tsche.in