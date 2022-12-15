KNRUHS notifies registration for admission into MBBS/BDS courses

The KNRUHS will issue notification of schedule for exercising web-options for Management Quota on the website.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:02 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Thursday has notified registration for admission into MBBS/BDS courses under management quota for stray vacancy phase from eligible candidates who have not registered in response to the earlier notification issued for online registration.

This notification has been issued in consideration of representations from candidates and un-allotted vacant seats under management quota in MBBS and BDS courses and in accordance with the Government memo providing for one time relaxation, the KNRUHS notification said.

Candidates willing for registration have to attend in person along with parent/guardian at the helpline centre, Directorate of Admissions, Kakatiya University Campus, Hanamkonda between 9 am and 4 pm on Saturday, December 17.

The KNRUHS will issue notification of schedule for exercising web-options for Management Quota on the website.