Saturday, Aug 3, 2024
KNRUHS releases notification for admissions into MBBS, dental courses

Candidates must fill online application forms available on KNRUHS website between Sunday, August 4 and 13.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 3 August 2024, 09:36 PM
Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Saturday released notification for MBBS and dental college admissions under convenor quota for NEET- 2024 cleared eligible candidates.

Candidates must fill online application forms available on KNRUHS website between Sunday, August 4 and 13. In addition to filling up the forms, eligible candidates who have cleared NEET-2024 will also have to upload their education certificates, a press release from KNRUHS said.

For details: knruhs.telangana.gov.in

