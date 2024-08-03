KNRUHS releases notification for admissions into MBBS, dental courses

Candidates must fill online application forms available on KNRUHS website between Sunday, August 4 and 13.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 09:36 PM

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Saturday released notification for MBBS and dental college admissions under convenor quota for NEET- 2024 cleared eligible candidates.

Candidates must fill online application forms available on KNRUHS website between Sunday, August 4 and 13. In addition to filling up the forms, eligible candidates who have cleared NEET-2024 will also have to upload their education certificates, a press release from KNRUHS said.

For details: knruhs.telangana.gov.in