Kodandaram meets Deputy CM Bhatti, sparks political speculation

The TJS president was accompanied by party vice-president Prof PL Visweswara Rao, General Secretary B Ramesh and Greater Hyderabad unit president M Narsaiah.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:41 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof Kodandaram met Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu at BR Ambedkar Secretariat here on Monday, triggering speculations among political circles over different aspects.

Congress party sources said it was just a courtesy meeting.

It may be recalled that TJS had not contested the Assembly elections and extended unconditional support to the Congress party. As poll alliance between the two parties, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had met the TJS president on October 30 and assured key ‘positions’ to TJS leaders.

Two weeks back, TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi had met with the TJS president and other office bearers in the city. This meeting was held on December 5 after the Congress was elected to power.

In the wake of cabinet expansion, the political circles are abuzz with speculations over the possible allotments to TJS leaders.

Unconfirmed reports said that the TJS president might be offered Rajya Sabha seat or inducted into the State cabinet or even offered MLC position, besides other positions to the TJS leaders. Both Congress and TJS are yet to make an official announcement over these allotments. eom