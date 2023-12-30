Skill universities to be established in erstwhile districts, says CM

During a review meeting on education at BR Ambedkar Secretariat here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that skill universities would be established in nine districts, including Kodangal Assembly constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said Skill Universities would be established in all the erstwhile districts for creating skilled manpower to meet the industrial requirements.

The skill universities will offer employment-oriented short term and long term courses.

To this effect, officials were instructed to conduct a study on the functioning of skill universities in Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Orissa and Andhra Pradesh.

He ordered Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to constitute a Special Committee with the Secretaries of the Education Department, Industries and Labour Departments and submit proposals.

School in every Gram Panchayat

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure that every Gram Panchayat in the State was equipped with a government school, besides instructing them to conduct a mega DSC for teacher recruitment to run all the government schools in the villages.

He stressed on the need to establish a government school in every small and remote village. “No girl or boy should have to go to other villages or towns to pursue their education” he said.

He instructed the officials to reopen all the schools shut in the past irrespective of the number of students enrolled and operate them regularly.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress in Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme and asked the officials to complete all the leftover or pending works at the earliest.

Officials were also directed to focus on addressing the problems in promotions and transfers of government teachers. Officials should hold meetings with the representatives of Teachers Unions and explore alternative ways to address the problems in promotions and transfers, the Chief Minister said.

He suggested measures on the steps to be taken to change the category regarding electricity bills for educational institutions. Appropriate alternative ways would be explored for collecting bills under business and industrial categories for schools. Instructions have been issued to the authorities regarding arrangement of sweepers and sanitation workers in the schools.

Later, he distributed laptops to the students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology, Basara.