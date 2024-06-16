Justice Narasimha Reddy to discuss issues raised by KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 07:56 PM

Hyderabad: Justice L Narasimha Reddy, who is heading the Commission appointed by the State government to look into alleged irregularities in the power sector, on Sunday said he would discuss the issues raised in the letter written by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with experts.

Chandrashekhar Rao, in his response to the notice issued by the Commission had on Saturday said the Commission chairman was biased and that he should recuse himself from heading the Commission.

Justice Narasimha Reddy, while interacting with a television news channel, said Rao had answered some questions in the letter and many points were mentioned in the letter.

The details and facts raised by Chandrashekhar Rao would be probed. “KCR’s objections will be re-examined and further action will be taken,” he said. Sources said the Commission was likely to review the issues raised by Rao in his letter on June 18.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Commission has asked Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief M Kodandaram and Telangana Electricity Joint Action Committee leader Kancherla Raghu to appear before it on June 18 at 11 am.

Both of them had alleged irregularities in the power sector and urged the Commission to probe the issue. eom