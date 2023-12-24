CM Revanth asks cops to crack whip on drugs, spurious seed

At his first meeting with Collectors, SPs and senior officers here on Sunday, he directed the Collectors and officials to crack a whip on companies involved spurious seeds menace.

Ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Seethakka and others at the Collectors’ conference.

Hyderabad: Stressing that spurious seeds menace was more dangerous than terrorism, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the officials to seize assets of companies involved in manufacture and sale of such seeds under the Revenue Recovery Act.

The Chief Minister wondered while police were seizing assets of those involved in drug mafia and those booked under Enforcement Directorate violations, companies selling spurious seeds were not brought to book.

“If there is no provision in the law to seize assets of companies selling spurious seeds, laws should be amended” Revanth Reddy directed the officials.

The companies manufacturing spurious seeds rope in agents for selling the seeds. When agents were nabbed, cases were booked against them and managements were let off, he pointed out.

Such companies continue their operations by renaming the firms and misusing the licences. Akin to rowdy sheeters’ database, the police should also maintain a database of those involved in manufacture and sale of spurious seeds, he directed, saying that the menace can be controlled only when owners were booked.

Drug menace

Expressing concern over the rampant abuse of drugs in the State, the Chief Minister directed the police officials to initiate stern action against those involved in drug menace.

He said there was rampant sale of ganja and other drugs in small towns, especially at schools and junior colleges. Like terrorists and ISI agents, the department should track drug peddlers and act tough on them, he directed.

Reminding the state of affairs in Punjab, he wanted the police to maintain vigil and ensure there was no scope for sale of ganja and other drugs in Telangana. He directed the Cyberabad officials to focus on sunburn parties and the online sale of tickets for such events, besides initiating action on the managements.

“Irrespective of any recommendations or directions from any authority, none should be spared in combating drug menace in Telangana” Revanth Reddy said.

Stating that Collectors and police officials play a crucial role in effective implementation of government programmes, the Chief Minister wanted them to ensure the Praja Palana programme was a success.

Warning that the State government would not hesitate to initiate action against erring officers, he reminded that efforts should be made to win the confidence of the people, besides being known as friendly government.

“If Collectors or SPs feel they would be burdened to work for 18 hours, they would be transferred to places known for less work burden” Revanth Reddy asserted and assured that government would accept all suggestions from them with open mind.

The Chief Minister said Telangana was achieved after many sacrifices and the state has a unique significance. “Telangana DNAs is completely different from other States and people here cannot tolerate any form of suppression” Revanth Reddy reminded the officials.

In the same tone, he found fault with the police officials over friendly policing practice. While, officials can be friendly towards a common man but offenders and criminals should not be spared. Any form of misuse or abuse in the guise of friendly policing would not be tolerated, he warned.