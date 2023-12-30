Former DSP Nalini meets CM Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:16 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Former DSP Nalini paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at BR Ambedkar Secretariat on Saturday.

The Chief Minister had recently enquired with the officials about the hurdles to reinstate DSP Nalini into service. Nalini had sacrificed her job during the separate Telangana agitation.

The Chief Minister had already suggested the authorities to offer an equivalent job in other government wings, if rules did not permit reinstating Nalini as DSP rank official in the Police department.

At a recent meeting, he had also instructed the officials to arrange a meeting with Nalini. Accordingly, she met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.

Earlier, Puducherry former Chief Ministers Velu Narayana Samy and V Vaithilingam and others paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister. Film actor A Nagarjuna and his wife Amala also met the Chief Minister.

Later in the afternoon, Major General Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding of Telangana Andhra Sub Area and his delegation also paid a courtesy call. Similarly, film actor N Balakrishna and Olympics gold medalist PV Sindhu also met the Chief Minister.