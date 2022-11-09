| Koheda Market To Be Developed Within Nine Months

Koheda market to be developed within nine months

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: Plans are afoot to complete the upcoming massive market at Koheda within nine months.

The proposed global green market will be established with international standards in about 199 acres, with 6 lakh square feet of constructed area.

In a review meeting here on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy asked the officials to prepare detailed proposals for taking up the market construction, in accordance with the suggestions made by National Council of State Agricultural Marketing Boards (COSAMB) managing director Jagvir Singh Yadav recently.

Accordingly, it has been proposed to develop facilities like godowns, logistic park, processing plants, waste management and recycling systems, solar energy systems, cold storages, and ripening chambers, apart from labour and staff quarters which will be suitable for facilitating exports. A vapour heat treatment irradiation plant also will be set up for mango exports.