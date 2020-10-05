Kohli accidentally applies saliva on ball during match against DC

This happened after DC opener Prithvi Shaw launched into a booming drive against pacer Navdeep Saini in the third ball of the third over after Kohli elected to field

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli inadvertently applied saliva on the ball after stopping a cracking drive during an Indian Premier League match here on Monday, violating the ICC’s Covid-19 protocol.

Fielding at short cover during his team’s game against Delhi Capitals, Kohli did not let the ball, which was headed in his direction at a great speed, go past him. While the Indian captain did not show any discomfort, he ended up applying saliva on the ball at the Dubai International Stadium. This happened after DC opener Prithvi Shaw launched into a booming drive against pacer Navdeep Saini in the third ball of the third over after Kohli elected to field.

The skipper, though, realised his mistake immediately, smiled and also acknowledged the slip-up by raising his hands.