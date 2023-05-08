Monday, May 8, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 03:32 PM, Mon - 8 May 23
Kohli-Gambhir spat gets real, Kohli fan ‘Dunzo’d burnol cut out to Gambhir fan

Hyderabad: IPL lovers who were expecting heat in the RCB-DD match on Saturday because of the Gambhir-Kohli spat saw Kohli fans take it up a notch.

In Delhi, a Dunzo delivery partner was spotted carrying a burnol cut-out from Kohli fans to Gambhir fans on his bike. It caught the attention of passersby who shared it on Twitter.

This is one of the first times that trolling has gone beyond the internet!

“We have had users coming to us with all kinds of requests but this is by far the most unique request so far,” said a source from the delivery platform.

Check out some images and tweets:

