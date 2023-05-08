Kohli-Gambhir spat gets real, Kohli fan ‘Dunzo’d burnol cut out to Gambhir fan

| Kohli Gambhir Spat Gets Real Kohli Fan Dunzod Burnol Cut Out To Gambhir Fan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:32 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: IPL lovers who were expecting heat in the RCB-DD match on Saturday because of the Gambhir-Kohli spat saw Kohli fans take it up a notch.

In Delhi, a Dunzo delivery partner was spotted carrying a burnol cut-out from Kohli fans to Gambhir fans on his bike. It caught the attention of passersby who shared it on Twitter.

This is one of the first times that trolling has gone beyond the internet!

“We have had users coming to us with all kinds of requests but this is by far the most unique request so far,” said a source from the delivery platform.

Check out some images and tweets:

Kohli fans taking the Burnol trend to the streets! They’ve got no chill when it comes to trolling Gambhir fans. 😂🔥 #FanBanter @sagarcasm @DanishSait pic.twitter.com/mDLERfFMNH — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) May 6, 2023

Jaanta nahi mera baap kaun hai..Delhi knows how to turn up the heat! Burnol being dunzoed to Gambhir fans”😂🔥 #DelhiRivalry @sagarcasm @DanishSait pic.twitter.com/VXIZLZtbnU — Lalla jii ~ (@Lallaji07) May 6, 2023

Kohli fans dunzoing Burnol to Gambhir fans be like 🔥📦 #SavageModeActivated @DunzoIt pic.twitter.com/sK8OIOl8zS — Anuj Prajapati (@anujprajapati11) May 6, 2023