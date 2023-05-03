Kohli and Gambhir’s spat triggers meme fest online

Hyderabad: The video of verbal spat between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir on Monday is already doing rounds online followed by several hillarious memes emerging on the internet. The fight between the cricket stars occurred after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants.

In the video, the two cricketers, known for their fiery temperament, were seen engaging in war of words. The scene reminded many, of the 2013 clash between the duo during an IPL match between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where Gambhir was the captain of the latter.

Soon the video went viral, netizens as usual took to their Twitter handles to comment on the issue with #KohliGambhir trending on the micro-blogging site. While many shared funny memes, others predicted funny theories of what went down between them and what they might have said to each other. However, a few also brought up politics in the issue and chose sides.

Check out the reactions:

“bhai kya matlab saare chole bhature tu akele kha gaya” pic.twitter.com/xh5iYoaBQh — zomato (@zomato) May 2, 2023

Sources says Delhi voter Virat Kohli asked Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir to show his face in his constituency and do some work for voters. This didn’t go well with Gambhir. pic.twitter.com/qYxCLxo8aL — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) May 1, 2023

Gangs of Wasseypur part 1 and part 2 pic.twitter.com/byoyo75LSU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 1, 2023

Sailaru Sailare. Kya bola phir bol re. pic.twitter.com/I8n8KSEJEf — Saahil Sharma (@faahil) May 2, 2023