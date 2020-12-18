Kohli’s wicket handed advantage to Australia: Pujara

However, with Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin capable of scoring runs, the top order batsmen felt they are still in the game

Hyderabad: India were in a comfortable position at 187/3 in the final session but the run out of captain Virat Kohli (74) helped the hosts to rally back into the game. Cheteshwar Pujara, who played a patient innings with a 160-ball 43 added 68 runs for the third wicket with Kohli, conceded that run out handed the advantage to hosts.

However, with Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin capable of scoring runs, the top order batsmen felt they are still in the game. “Despite losing two wickets, we were in a good position but Kohli’s run out and Ajinkya Rahane’s wickets hampered our chances. At six down, Ash (Ashwin), Saha can bat. If lower order can contribute a few runs, we have a good chance of scoring close to 175 and 300. You never know, we have seen lower order contribute in the past. If we can get 350, that would be great. There was a stage where we were dominating. But losing Kohli and Rahane conceded the advantage,” he said after the day’s play.

He also revealed that run making was difficult with Australian bowlers sticking to good lines. “There was enough for fast bowlers in the pitch. So we had to be patient and build partnership. Even if you look at the entire rate, the scoring rate was less than 3 runs. It is a pitch where you need to take enough time and when you get loose balls, you can play your shots,” he added.

Speaking about his partnership with Kohli, he said, “The most important thing was to build partnership. A big partnership of more than 50 or close to 100, sets platform for other batsmen to put the team in commanding position. When I had a partnership with Virat and when Rahane came in, we were cruising. But this is what Test cricket is. When you lose wickets, opposition will bounce back into the game.”

Speaking about his battle with Lyon, he said the off-spinner improved a lot in the last four years. “Playing in Australia is always challenging. Both of us love challenges. We had a chat on how to approach this Test match and going forward. Best part of playing in Australia was we won the last time, we know how to approach a particular bowler. We know all these bowlers. But every game is different. Today they bowled well. Lyon is their leading bowler, especially in the middle overs where the ball is not swinging. He has improved as a bowler in the last four five years. His line and length is good and has improved a lot. His revs were much better than what it was four years ago.”

