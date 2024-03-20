Komatireddy angry over rice millers for denying MSP to paddy

The Minister, on the way to Miryalaguda, met farmers at agricultural fields at Thipparthy and interacted with them.

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday warned rice millers of zero tolerance against those who created inconvenience for farmers.

He also assured that ex-gratia would be extended to farmers after estimation of crop loss by the Agriculture department.

When the farmers complained to him that rice millers were denying a remunerative price to their crop, the Minister called officials of the civil supplies department and instructed them to take measure to ensure minimum support price to farmers at rice mills.

He made it clear that stringent action would be taken against rice millers, if they create inconvenience to the farmers in any way. He directed the officials for seizure of the rice mills, if they deny minimum support price to the paddy.

He said that the state government would also extend ex-gratia to the farmers for damaged crops. The agriculture department officials have been directed to send a report on crop damage, he added.