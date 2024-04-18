Siddipet farmers continue postcard campaign

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 18 April 2024, 06:15 PM

Siddipet: Farmers of Siddipet are continuing their postcard campaign for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. The farmers wrote letters to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanding him to implement the bonus of Rs.500 per quintal of paddy for the Yasangi crop.

They also urged Revanth Reddy to implement the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver and Rs.15,000 Rythu Bharosa promises with immediate effect. Farmers at Magdumpur, Thornala and Bussapur villages came together to write letters to the Chief Minister on Thursday.

The Siddipet postcard campaign was launched by the farmers on April 15, with farmers from various parts of the district joining in to write the letters drawing inspiration from them.

Former MPP of Nanganur mandal Japa Srikanth Reddy, who reached the paddy procurement centre at Magdumpur on Thursday to support the farmers, said paddy farmers had got a poor yield this Yasangi because of untimely rains and lack of sufficient irrigation water.

Since the Congress came to power promising a bonus of Rs.500 per quintal of paddy, the farmers were expecting some solace.

However, the State government was delaying the bonus citing the model code of conduct as a reason again. BRS mandal president Lingam Goud said the Congress was citing the election code just as a reason as it was not committed to implementing promises made during the Assembly election campaign.

There was no election code in force when the Congress came to power in December.

“Why did they not implement the bonus to the Vanakalam paddy if they were committed to it?” he asked, stating that the BRS would continue to fight for farmers and force the government to implement the promises of the Rs.500 bonus, Rs 2 lakh loan waiver and Rs.15,000 Rythu Bharosa assistance.