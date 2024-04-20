Officials told to expedite paddy procurement

He told them to take steps to speed up the process and to avoid inconvenience to the farmers. He wanted them to provide basic amenities like drinking water, shade, electronic weighing machine, gunny bags and tarpaulins.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 11:48 PM

Mancherial: Additional Collector (Revenue) Sabhavath Motilal instructed officials to expedite paddy procurement during an inspection of a procurement centre at Velganur village Dandepalli mandal on Saturday.

Motilal said that 262 centres were opened in the district and asked the officials to work in tandem to procure the paddy produce from the farmers.

Also Read Sangareddy: Rainwater submerges paddy harvest at procurement centres

He told them to take steps to speed up the process and to avoid inconvenience to the farmers. He wanted them to provide basic amenities like drinking water, shade, electronic weighing machine, gunny bags and tarpaulins.

The Additional Collector further told the officials to ensure provision of minimum support to the paddy produce by encouraging them to sell the grains through the centres.

A total of 6,326 metric tonnes of paddy worth Rs 13.94 crore was procured through 66 centres till Saturday. He advised the farmer not to be cheated by trusting the middlemen system

. He told them to dial control room 63039 28682 to report their grievances