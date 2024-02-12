Congress govt working against interests of Telangana: Jagadish Reddy

Speaking to newsmen after inspecting arrangements for BRS public meeting at Nalgonda, Jagadish Reddy said the NSP row was a life and death issue to people of erstwhile Nalgonda district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 06:00 PM

Photo: X

Nalgonda: BRS legislator G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that both the State and union governments were working with an internal understanding on sharing of Krishna river water.

Speaking to newsmen after inspecting arrangements for BRS public meeting at Nalgonda, Jagadish Reddy said the NSP row was a life and death issue to people of erstwhile Nalgonda district.

He alleged that Congress leaders turned as agents of Andhra Pradesh Government and worked against the interests of the people of Telangana. The Congress government has adopted a resolution on KRMB taking control over Nagarjuna Sagar dam in the legislative assembly due to pressure from the BRS, he added.

He said that it was unfortunate that the Congress leaders were targeting the BRS instead of fighting against the Centre on the issue. He questioned as to why the Chief Minister and ministers were not daring to visit Nagarjuna Sagar Project.

He said that over five lakh people from Nalgonda, Mahaboobnagar and Khammam districts are expected to attend the public meeting, which would be addressed by the party president K Chandrashekhar Rao.