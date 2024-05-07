KC Venugopal expresses anger over lack of coordination in Telangana Congress

The AICC general secretary held a video conference from New Delhi with Congress leaders in the State on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 07:34 PM

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary KC Venugopal reportedly got angry with Congress leaders in Telangana for failing to ensure coordination between MLAs and Ministers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The AICC general secretary held a video conference from New Delhi with Congress leaders in the State on Tuesday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepadas Munshi, a few Cabinet Ministers and candidates participated in the meeting. However, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and a dozen other MLAs failed to attend the meeting. Taking serious objection to this, Venugopal directed TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud to submit a report over the absence of leaders for the meeting.

These elections were crucial and important and MLAs have to work more effectively. There should not be any lethargy in executing party decisions. The Congress was aiming at maximum seats in Telangana but leaders and workers need to work more efficiently, he told the leaders, according to sources.

Venugopal is also learnt to have said MLAs would be offered different positions depending on their performance.