Congress Govt in Telangana cannot be dethroned, says Bhatti

Coming down heavily on the BRS, he said within 100 days after being elected, the Congress government had fulfilled the assurances made to the people to the best possible extent.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 05:26 PM

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said no one could dethrone the Congress government in the State and said the Congress would remain in power for the full five year term.

The Congress government in the next 10 years would showcase how to distribute wealth among the people and how it would benefit them, he said at a press meet here on Tuesday.

Coming down heavily on the BRS, he said within 100 days after being elected, the Congress government had fulfilled the assurances made to the people to the best possible extent. On the delay in extending Rythu Bandhu assistance, the Deputy Chief Minister said this could be clarified after checking with the farmers.

Cautioning the people that BJP was hatching conspiracies to scrap reservations, the Deputy Chief Minister said democracy in the country was in danger. There would be no future for people if the BJP was elected to power again, he said, stressing on the need to save the federal spirit of the nation.

“People’s rights are being abolished by the BJP government. When opposition leaders raise voice over an issue, they are being intimidated by booking cases,” Vikramarka said, referring to the Delhi police booking a case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Congress government in the past had provided reservations to ensure welfare and development of SC, ST, BC and Minorities but the BJP was trying to do away with reservations, he said, adding that soon after coming to power in the Centre, the Congress government would take up a caste census, with the exercise to begin from Telangana.