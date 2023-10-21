Komatireddy Venkat Reddy forced to wind up campaign after public refuse entry into colony

After performing pooja at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple, Venkat Reddy had started his campaign in the VT colony of the 25th ward. However, the residents of the colony began protesting and raised slogans against Venkat Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

File photo

Nalgonda: Congress candidate for Nalgonda Assembly Constituency Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was forced to abruptly wind up his election campaign in the 25th ward of Nalgonda municipality after residents of area refused him entry into the colony.

After performing pooja at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple, Venkat Reddy had started his campaign in the VT colony of the 25th ward. However, the residents of the colony began protesting and raised slogans against Venkat Reddy. They also questioned the Congress candidate for not visiting their colony for the last four and half years after losing in the previous elections.

Sensing the mood of the people, Venkat Reddy remained passive and slowly left the place winding up the campaign in the area.

