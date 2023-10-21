BRS MLC Kavitha says Rahul Gandhi is a paper tiger

Rahul Gandhi is not a 'Babbar Sher'; he is a paper tiger. Because whatever anybody writes and gives it to him, that is the only thing he will read and go away with, said Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

File Photo

Jagtial: BRS MLC K Kavitha, calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a paper tiger who did not understand local politics and an ‘Election Gandhi’ who appeared among the public only at the time of elections, advised Gandhi to change his scriptwriter instead of reading out routine scripts.

“Rahul Gandhi is not a ‘Babbar Sher’; he is a paper tiger. Because whatever anybody writes and gives it to him, that is the only thing he will read and go away with. He does not understand the local situation, he does not understand local politics, and he does not respect or understand the local traditions or culture of this region,” she said.

In the district on Saturday to participate in Bathukamma celebrations in Korutla, Kavitha said it was a shame on part of the Congress leader to speak about ‘Dorala Telangana’ since the latter himself had not allowed dalit leaders to translate his speech during his recent bus yatra. Instead of dalit leaders like Kavvampalli Satyanarayana and Adluri Laxman Kumar, upper caste leaders were allowed to translate the Congress leader’s speech during the bus yatra held in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

A ‘dora’ and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu translated Gandhi’s speech in Kataram and Manithi. In Jagtial, MLC T Jeevan Reddy did it instead of Laxman Kumar. It was ridiculous on the part of Gandhi after this to make such comments, she said, adding that his statement that the Gandhi family had maintained a ‘family bond’ with Telangana instead of political relations was wrong since they always had subversive and traitors’ bond with Telangana.

On Gandhi’s promise to take up a caste census in Telangana after coming to power, Kavitha said the AICC leader was making statements without knowing facts. The State government had already the same in 2014 in the name of ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’. Based on the survey, various schemes were introduced to protect the interests of various sections.

Also training her guns at Jeevan Reddy, Kavitha said the Congress MLC had seniority but lacked sincerity. Though the Nizam Sugar factory was started in 1937 by the then Nizam, Jeevan Reddy claimed that the Congress party had constructed it. Fact was that it was the Congress that weakened the Nizam Sugar factory. The then TDP regime sold the factory to a BJP MP, who announced a lockout. The State government was unable to take the initiative to reopen the factory since the issue was the court, she said.