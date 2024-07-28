Komatireddy Venkat Reddy offers prayers at Bhagyalakshmi Temple on Bonalu festival

The Telangana Minister presented silk clothes to the goddess at the temple as an offering.

By ANI Published Date - 28 July 2024, 02:20 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple along with his family in Hyderabad on the occasion of the Bonalu festival on Sunday.



The Bonalu festival is a traditional Hindu celebration that is observed predominantly in the state of

Telangana and is dedicated to Goddess Mahakali.

The festival is attended by the people of twin cities, Hyderabad and Secunderabad, during July and August.

Special poojas, or ceremonies, are conducted for Goddess Yellamma, who is one of the many regional forms of Goddess Mahakali.The Bonalu festival is considered by devotees as a form of thanksgiving to Goddess Kali for answering their prayers and fulfilling their wishes.

The term ‘Bonam’ is derived from ‘Bhojanam’, a Sanskrit word that translates to feast in Telugu.

Meanwhile, in view of the Mahankali Bonalu Festival, all liquor shops, including non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, and restaurants, will not sell or serve liquor across Hyderabad.

The festival involves women preparing rice with jaggery in new earthen pots, which are then adorned with turmeric, vermillion, and neem leaves.

As part of the festival celebration, a lamp is lit on top of the pot, which the women carry on their heads to offer to Goddess Yellemma. They also carry bangles and a sari as part of the offering.