Koppula challenges Congress, BJP to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Source: Twitter/Koppulaeshwar.

Hyderabad: Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Thursday challenged the Congress and BJP to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme in the States ruled by the two national parties. “There is no other great scheme like Dalit Bandhu in the world except in Telangana,” he said.

The Minister was speaking after paying tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar on the occasion of 131st birth anniversary celebrations organized here. Demanding that the Central government implement such a scheme across the country for the benefit of SCs, he said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was following the path shown by Ambedkar and working for the welfare of the people.

“Telangana is now a role model for the country in development and welfare,” the Minister said, adding that many schemes were being implemented in the State for the welfare and uplift of SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and EBCs. He sought to know as to why the Congress and BJP-ruled States were not implementing such schemes. It was because Ambedkar, the Chief Architect of Indian Constitution, SCs and STs were getting reservations and the same Constitution paved the way for formation of small States through Article 3.

Eshwar said the Chief Minister was setting up a 125-feet height bronze statue near NTR Gardens and the construction works would be completed by December 2023. He presented cash rewards to the students who excelled in essay competitions on the biographies of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram and Dr. Ambedkar. The Minister later visited Ambedkar photo gallery and congratulated the staff on the occasion.

