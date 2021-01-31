Koppula Eashwar inaugurates Rythu Vedika in Peddapalli

Speaking after inaugurating Rythu Vedhika at Palitham village in Peddapalli mandal, Eashwar said Telangana was the only State in the country constructing Rythu Vedhikas.

By | Published: 10:31 pm 10:32 pm

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Sunday said Rythu Vedikas being constructed across the State would become knowledge centres for farmers in the coming days.

Speaking after inaugurating Rythu Vedhika at Palitham village in Peddapalli mandal, Eashwar said Telangana was the only State in the country constructing Rythu Vedhikas. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conceived the idea of Rythu Vedhikas for the welfare of farmers.

The entire society would be happy if the agriculture sector, wherein 60 percent of people depended, was continued without any difficulties. The Chief Minister thought that it was necessary to unite farmers to fix prices for their produce.

So, Chandrashekhar Rao was contemplating uniting farmers by constructing Rythu Vedhikas. Farmers would be educated about crop patterns, technics in cropping through Rythu Vedhikas.

Though the State government lost Rs 50,000 crore income due to Covid, the Chief Minister has not stopped not a single welfare scheme during the period of the pandemic.

Besides 24 hours power supply, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima have been provided to farmers to strengthen the agriculture sector. Rs 7,357.02 crore Rythu Bandhu amount was deposited in the bank accounts of 59.21 lakh farmers.

Talking about power consumption, the minister said Telangana was in top position in utilization of current for agricultural, industrial and domestic purposes.

Farmers, who were providing meals to the country, should be in a position to dictate terms but not to beg, he opined. In order to turn parched lands into green fields by supplying water, the

Chief Minister constructed Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Farmers were asked not to cultivate maize as part of regulated farming method. However, maize was also procured to protect the interests of rythus.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .