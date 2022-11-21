Koratala Siva and Anirudh Ravichander discuss music for #NTR30

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:51 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

The action comedy ‘NTR30’ was created by Hari Krishna K and Mikkilineni Sudhakar and is distributed by Nandamuri Kalyanram’s label NTR Arts.

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR will shortly begin work on Koratala Siva’s NTR30 after the success of director SS Rajamouli’s historical action thriller ‘RRR’. The film’s producers have chosen Anirudh Ravichander to compose the music score for the untitled drama, which is now in the midst of pre-production.

The composer and the director have begun discussing the music. Fans were given a sneak peek of one of the sessions via a tweet from the creators: “The music of #NTR30 begins. Anirudh and the filmmaker #KoratalaSiva are negotiating the release of a successful song,” it was captioned.

They also released a photo of Anirudh and Siva discussing the chart-topping record's release. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer, and Rathnavelu is in charge of cinematography. Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the editing for the film.

On the work front, after finishing NTR30, Jr NTR will begin filming for KGF director Prashanth Neel’s film, tentatively titled ‘NTR31’.