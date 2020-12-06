Korean War- the war that never ended technically

North Korea and South Korea fought the Korean War from June 1950 to July 1953

The Korean War was a three year long battle for territory and political power. It was a war that pitted the forces of South Korea and twenty-one United Nations countries against North Korea and its two allies.

North Korea and South Korea fought the Korean War from June 1950 to July 1953. Other countries, notably the United States and China, also were involved. It was the first major battle over Communism. Communism is a political and economic system in which the government owns all property. Communism was first established in the Soviet Union. The United States and others feared that it would spread to other countries.

Japan controlled Korea until the end of World War II (1939–45). After Japan lost the war, the Soviet Union took over in the north, while the United States took over in the south. The 38th parallel of latitude (38° north) was the dividing line between the two parts. The United Nations wanted to put the country back together quickly. However, the Soviets refused to allow the people in their section to vote on a new government. In 1948 the country was officially divided into North Korea and South Korea.

UN comes to rescue of South Korea

On June 25, 1950, the North Koreans, supported by the Soviets, attacked southward across the 38th parallel. This began the Korean War. The UN called on its members to help South Korea.

The US and 15 other countries sent troops. Meanwhile, the North Korean army drove the South Koreans and early US forces back to the southeast tip of the Korean Peninsula. Then fresh U.S. troops arrived. By October 1, 1950, the North Koreans had retreated to the north of the 38th parallel.

China joins the war

South Korea and its allies then advanced into North Korea. This angered China, a Communist country on North Korea’s northern border. On November 25, 1950, Chinese troops entered the war. By December 15, they had driven the allies back south of the 38th parallel.

On December 31, 1950, the Chinese and North Koreans began a second invasion of South Korea. However, the attack soon weakened. By June 1951, the front line stood largely along the 38th parallel.

Peace talks

From then on, neither side gained or lost much ground. Peace talks began in July 1951. Finally on July 27, 1953, representatives of both sides signed an agreement. The boundary between North and South Korea was set very close to the front line of June 1951. It extended from just south of the 38th parallel on the west to just north of the parallel on the east.

Casualties

The Korean War took the lives of about 1,300,000 South Koreans, 1,000,000 Chinese, 500,000 North Koreans, and 37,000 Americans. Korea remained divided into the 21st century.

