Korutla ASI dies of heart attack

According to police, Rajender was found dead in his home when other family members tried to wake him up around 4 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 11:10 AM

Representational Image

Jagtial: Korutla ASI Lokini Rajender (50) died of a heart attack early on Saturday morning.

According to police, Rajender was found dead in his home when other family members tried to wake him up around 4 am. Family members suspected that ASI might have died after he suffered a heart attack.

Rajender was working with Korutla police station.