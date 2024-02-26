| Tragedy Strikes Family As Man Dies Of Heart Attack Soon After Mothers Demise In Medak

Tragedy strikes family as man dies of heart attack soon after mother’s demise in Medak

The death of the mother and son one after the other left the family in shock

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 07:36 PM

Representational Image

Medak: In a tragic incident, a man died of a heart attack less than 24 hours after his mother died of the same cause at Kowdipally mandal headquarters.

A woman Dontha Lalitha (70) died of a heart attack on Sunday morning. Her family members conducted her funeral on the same day.

However, her son Narendar, who was in shock after losing his mother, suffered a heart attack and died in the early hours of Monday.

The death of the mother and son one after the other left the family in shock. Narendar is survived by his wife and two children.