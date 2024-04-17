Officials seize Rs.33 lakh, valuables worth Rs.28 lakh in Nizamabad

According to District Election Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, a total of 22 check posts were set up in the district to check the flow of cash, valuables and liquor from bordering areas and other parts of the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 06:32 PM

Nizamabad: Enforcement agencies have seized Rs.33,04,837 cash and jewelry worth Rs.28 lakh and other items after the announcement of the poll schedule in the district.

Stating that there were currently 1701573 voters in Nizamabad parliamentary constituency, he said applications submitted for registration of new voters would be examined till April 25 and the names of those who have appeared in the list would be added in the final list.

There were 51055 voters, including 9874 elderly people above 85 years and 41181 disabled, who could use the facility to vote from home in the district, he said, adding that they had to submit 12-D form by April 22 to avail the facility.

A total of 1807 polling centres had been set up in 936 areas in the assembly constituencies of Armour, Bodhan, Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Balkonda, Korutla and Jagtial falling under the Nizamabad Parliament segment, he informed